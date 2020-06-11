Filipche: World Bank loan amid pandemic is blocked

Skopje, 11 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche expresses regret over the blockade of a World Bank loan intended for the health system response to COVID-19.

“I’m really sorry because the additional deputy minister (at the Finance Ministry) is refusing to sign the loan. We’ve answered her questions about it eight times… Over 100 countries worldwide have taken loans, which are considered urgent and swift loans, while we have been answering questions to the additional deputy minister for two months,” Filipche said answering a journalist question at Thursday’s news conference.

The loan, he said, secures money for equipment for the wards at the clinics for infectious diseases and intensive care units across the country, including beds, ventilators, mobile x-ray machines, etc.