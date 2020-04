Skopje, 27 April 2020 (MIA) – Measures restricting movement will begin to relax and each of us will be able to spend more time outside, thus reducing congestion in stores and banks. However, we should not forget that we need to be very careful and to protect ourselves, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on his Facebook profile on Monday.

“We should strictly respect personal protective measures every time we go out,” Filipche said.