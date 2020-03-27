Filipche: We’re seeing linear growth in new cases

Skopje, 27 March 2020 (MIA) – The good thing at this point is that we’re seeing a linear growth in new cases, roughly the same number of cases every day, instead of an exponential growth. However, we’re prepared to take and treat patients even in such a case, Health Minister Venko Filipche said.

“Healthcare workers are fully engaged, capacities are ready,” he continued. “We have patients who have recovered and are fully prepared to cope with admission of patients.”

Filipche noted that therapy had already been applied to patients as indicated by their ECG analyses, commending staff from all public health institutions for handling the situation with expertise and care.

At Friday’s press conference, the Health Minister said that a member of the Cardiology Clinic reserve team has reported symptoms.

“This has happened in the area of the angiography suite, where no patients are staying but only coming for heart interventions. In terms of contact with patients, healthcare workers there are fully protected. However, if it turns out that someone has come to work despite having symptoms, there will be heavy sanctions,” Filipche said.

He pointed out that 18 new patients have tested positive for the coronavirus in North Macedonia over the past 24-hours, bringing the total number of cases until 12:00 to 219. Of those, 11 new cases were registered in Skopje, four in Prilep, two in Kumanovo, and one in Tetovo.

COVID-19 cases have so far been registered in Skopje (134), Debar (43), Kumanovo (17), Shtip (8), Prilep (6), Veles (3), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (2), Tetovo (2), and Gostivar (1).

There shouldn’t be even the slightest doubt, Filipche said, that the numbers reported by the Health Ministry are absolutely correct, adding that those are also the numbers reported to WHO officials and there’s no room for manipulating.

He noted that 41 patient are hospitalized at the Skopje Infectious Diseases Clinic. Of those, seven are in serious health condition, but in no need of oxygen and ventilation care, 27 show mild to serious symptoms, 7 show mild symptoms, and the patients in Shtip are stable.

Minister Filipche mentioned that family doctors have been given protective face masks, as part of a donation of 3,000 face masks on Thursday and 3,000 more on Friday.

As regards information about the coronavirus test price, Filipche said the procurement document included the regular market price, but a significantly higher price of close to Mden 5,000 has been mentioned which is not the right one.

In addition, the Health Minister said that a mobile hospital with the capacity to fit 130 patients will be built next to the Skopje Clinic for Infectious Diseases next week, thus providing additional space to fit enough patients based on their clinic condition.