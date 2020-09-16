Filipche: We’ll likely live with the virus throughout 2021

Skopje, 16 September 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche says the plan and strategy of the Commission for Infectious Diseases regarding the start of the school year, opening of kindergartens and parents’ return to work is not to have several risk factors at the same time.

“We are aware that people come back to work from their annual vacation at the start of September, which is one risk factor, since a certain number of people will work indoors. Kindergartens have opened and will operate under proper protocols. There is an algorithm on how to proceed in case a child shows symptoms during its stay in the kindergarten,” Minister Filipche told Kanal 5 TV.

He also refers to the opening of schools for pupils from the first, second and third grades, which is another risk factor considering the experiences of other countries.

“Those countries that abruptly opened the schools with all children inside have been forced to close, partially or entirely. We are opening schools at the onset of October but only with physical presence of children in the first three grades. Further on, if everything remains stable, other grades will return with physical attendance as of November or December. Until then, they will have online instruction,” adds Filipche.

Regarding the reaction of parents, he says people have to return to their jobs because this is happening across the globe.

“We will likely live with the virus throughout 2021. We must learn to respect preventive measures, protocols are in place for all economic operators, companies, factories, schools, kindergartens etc. This will simply be our life,” says Filipche.

On indoor events during the fall and the winter, their capacity should not exceed 30 percent.

“New information on the virus is available on a daily basis but the prevention principles are the same – wearing a mask, maintaining distance and frequent disinfection and washing of hands. It is regretful that many citizens fail to respect this. We have continually seen large gatherings, where people do not wear masks or fail to maintain distance. We must be aware that we are protecting our health but also the health of the most vulnerable groups around us,” underlines Filipche.