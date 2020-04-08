Filipche: We aim for linear growth of new COVID-19 patients, strategy shows results

Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – Linear growth of new COVID-19 patients is what we aim for. The strategy we’re using is excellent and shows results, Health Minister Venko Filipche said in an interview with Telma TV’s Top Tema on Tuesday.

Filipche pointed out this was an authentic and good model, as a population screening at this point could give false-negative results and thus ease pressure on people to adhere to measures.

“We’re at a point where there’s similar number of new cases every day. Linear growth is something that every country aims to achieve. It means preventing a burden on health institutions in coping with the virus. Such scenario took place in northern Italy, where hospitals were overburdened with intensive care patients,” Filipche said.

According to him, the measures in place have made it possible to enter a stage where the curve is relatively gentle.

“The curve is not steep which means no pressure on the healthcare system, and this is the purpose of the measures enforced to prevent the spread of the virus. Public awareness has also increased,” Filipche noted.

He added that testing those who show no symptoms could also give false-negative results, and again ease pressure as regards measures.

Only patients who show symptoms need to be tested, he pointed out, and have all their contacts placed in self-isolation.

The Health Minister noted they are aware of all clusters and data are recorded.