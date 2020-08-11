Filipche: Waiting for list of 24 infected passengers from Finland

Skopje, 11 August 2020 (MIA) – We have inspected the list of passengers provided by the airport services. None of the passengers who stayed in the country and have dual citizenship – Finnish and Macedonian – is not on the list of the State Sanitary and Health Inspectorate and therefore has not been given an isolation decision. Now we are waiting on the list of the 24 passengers who tested positive, because the plane also included Kosovo nationals who can transit North Macedonia without a test, as can all others, says Health Minister Venko Filipche.

Authorities in Finland have said that 24 out of 157 passengers who arrived Saturday at Turku airport after boarding a plane in Skopje, have tested positive for COVID-19. Most of the passengers are nationals of Kosovo and Finland and only two are Macedonian nationals.

Filipche told Kanal 5 TV that Wednesday’s meeting of the Commission for Infectious Diseases would discuss whether transiting nationals from neighboring countries should be required to present PCR tests.

“We still do not have sufficient data, first of all whether these are passengers with dual Finnish and Macedonian citizenship or Kosovo nationals. Once we get this information, hopefully by the end of the day, we will have the full picture about what happened,” says Filipche.