Filipche: Veles not a new hotspot, situation under control

Skopje, 8 May 2020 (MIA) – Veles is not a new coronavirus hotspot because the incidence is quite low, lower than Kumanovo and Prilep. All cases there are already linked to already confirmed patients, i.e. the cluster has been defined, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

“We know the cluster group and in this sense there is no uncontrolled transmission and it is not a potential hotspot. We have made the required consultations with the Public Health Institute and the State Sanitary Inspectorate, and I also had a conversation with the Veles hospital director. The situation in Veles is under control,” Filipche told reporters regarding the recent increase of cases in the town.

On the reopening of the country’s airports, Filipche said it is still too early for such a move.