Filipche: Trend of epidemic successfully managed until now

Skopje, 15 April 2020 (MIA) – We are successfully managing the trend of the epidemic for now. By having a linear growth of new cases we are managing to keep the health system afloat and optimize the hospital capacities and medical staff, Health Minister Venko Filipche told ambassadors of EU member-states during a video conference on Wednesday.

Minister Filipche told the video conference, also attended by Foreign Minister Nikola Dimitrov, that the peak of the epidemic is expected by the end of April or the onset of May, while measures and recommendations are giving the desired effects, the Ministry of Health said in a press release.

“In a time when the entire world is facing the crisis, the support we are getting from the EU and its members is of exceptional importance, proving that joint actions and mutual assistance lead to swifter management with the situation,” said Filipche.

FM Dimitrov welcomed the European Commission’s decision to accept the initiative by regional foreign ministers on the cancellation of export restrictions for the Western Balkans regarding the procurement of medical protective equipment from the EU.

“EU’s solidarity as part of its coordinated global response to the crisis is of vital importance for us and our region. Our main focus is to protect Macedonian citizens regarding their health but also considering the socio-economic effects of the pandemic. The support from ‘Team Europe’ plays a key role in the achievement of our objectives. We are grateful to be part of this team, also working jointly in the successful process of repatriating Macedonian and EU nationals,” noted Dimitrov.

The ambassadors highlighted the commitment of the authorities in managing the coronavirus crisis, saluting the timely coordination and implementation of measures, reads the press release.