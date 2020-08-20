Filipche: Thanks to U.S. our health system has stepped up service

Skopje, 20 August 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche extended gratitude to U.S. Ambassador Kate Marie Byrnes for the selfless commitment and efforts to support the country’s health system since the outbreak of the pandemic.

The U.S. remains the main strategic partner of North Macedonia both in the health and in other spheres, Filipche pointed out during Thursday’s visit to the renovated space of the laboratories at the Institute of Public Health.

“Thanks to the U.S. Embassy we’ll now have a biosafety level 3 cabinet in microbiology. This will be yet another boost and step forward for the quality of the health service provided in work technology,” Filipche said.

He noted that since the outbreak of the pandemic none of the staff at the laboratory of the Institute have been infected, as they have all adhered to the protection recommendations.

“In this laboratory, where the first coronavirus tests were performed and which faced the biggest pressure in terms of patients from all over the country, there were 20 tests a day carried out in the beginning, whereas now over 1,200 tests are being conducted,” Filipche said, commending the employees on their efforts during the pandemic.

The Health Minister said that the U.S. has provided the country’s health system with protective equipment and supplies through the U.S. Embassy.

“The U.S. has confirmed it is our most serious strategic partner, both in the health and in the other spheres. This is a continuation of a long-lasting cooperation,” Filipche pointed out, adding that the U.S. is making a significant contribution to strengthening North Macedonia’s health system, in terms of infrastructure and medical equipment.

“I just want to say what an honor it is to be here with the Minister of Health and the director of the Public Health Institute, and have a chance to visit these newly renovated microbiology labs. The work that’s been done by the experts, the professionals, the technicians here in these spaces is so critical and so important in helping the government respond to the ongoing pandemic,” Byrnes told MIA after the visit.

The U.S. Ambassador pointed out that what they’ve seen during the visit is extremely impressive and she was delighted to say that the additional capacities that are the result of the renovation come from an incredible collaboration that exists between the U.S. Embassy’s Office of Defense Cooperation and the Ministry and the Institute.

“We have worked together, step by step, to ensure timely decisions on critical projects that would help improve this country’s testing capabilities. I’m proud to say that, in addition, through the bilateral science cooperation effort that exists between the Institute and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control to provide training and equipment, we can see the results here today. And we can see them in the daily updates from the Ministry of Health,” Byrnes said.

The fact that in recent weeks there’ve been over 1,700 tests a day, she added, is a testament to the excellent effort by the government to manage the crisis during a very difficult time.

“We’re here today because we believe and we’ll continue to work with the Public Health Institute and with the Ministry to help them provide better services to the citizens of North Macedonia. Because we know that as we work to confront the challenges of COVID-19 we are stronger together, as colleagues and as friends and as allies,” U.S. Ambassador Byrnes underlined.