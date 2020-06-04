Filipche: Strict control for observance of restrictive measures

Skopje, 4 June 2020 (MIA) – Over 90 percent of the new cases come from known clusters, the virus transmission occurred at family events when those rules for mass gatherings and wearing of masks had been violated. These restrictive measures are there only to protect the rest of the population. I insist on strict control in order to determine whether restrictive measures are respected, since the non-observance is the reason for what is happening, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Thursday.

He said the measures adopted yesterday are only an addition to those already implemented, and based on the detailed analysis of the new cases.

“Intensive work with groups and clusters is taking place in the field. The movement restriction will seriously contribute to reducing the risk from the virus spread and we will have an entirely different picture by the end of this week,” noted Filipche.

He called on competent institutions tasked with controlling and sanctioning to do this with more intensity.

“We urged the MoI at yesterday’s session of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, because the new cases originate from the period when the restrictions were in force,” said Filipche.

He thanked the citizens for abiding by the measures, saying that everyone should give an example of how to behave.

“All those having influence on people must serve as an example, because this is our reality, our new way of life, not only for us but also for the entire world,” concluded Filipche.