Filipche: State mulls restriction on movement of people at highest risk from coronavirus

Skopje, 22 March 2020 (MIA) – The state mulls new measures in efforts to ramp up prevention of the spread of coronavirus and protect people at highest risk.

The Committee on Infectious Diseases will tackle additional measures on Monday and forward them to the Central Committee, as well as the Government if needed.

“These are people over the age of 65, who we believe that in addition to the curfew, should have their movement restricted during the day,” Health Minister Venko Filipche said.

“They would certainly be allowed to go about meeting needs,” he continued, “go to pharmacies and shops in the early morning, but not throughout the rest of the day.”

“The same goes for people who spread the virus and are up to 18 years of age,” Filipche said, adding that more information will be available on Monday.

He urged all citizens to adhere to the measures because, he pointed out, healthcare workers have no power without the help of citizens.

“Never before have we, the healthcare workers, been in need of the help of all citizens, all people of our country, as we are now. There are 23,000 of us to the two million people of our country. We won’t be able to do it alone,” Filipche said.

“We’re taking all these measures and we urge you to adhere to them,” he continued. “We’re seeing a rise in the number of cases, as expected. They will continue to rise. We must adhere to all these measures to flatten the curve of infections from the coronavirus disease.”

“This is happening all over the world. There are results only where there is compliance with measures.”

The Health Minister noted that all measures are in line with how the disease is developing in North Macedonia. They are well-supported and medically justified, he noted.