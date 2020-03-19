Filipche: Skopje Health Center to open coronavirus testing sites next week

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – Coronavirus testing stations are to start operating as part of the Skopje Health Center next week, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference on Thursday.

According to him, the goal is to test more widely, given that there already is local coronavirus transmission in the city.

“The goal is initial contact tracing, as these individuals pose the greatest risk for spreading the disease,” Filipche said.

Therefore, he noted, it’s very important that people are aware, especially those who may have been in contact or who know that they may be at risk.

“I believe this is an extremely important part of the entire system of fight against the virus,” Filipche pointed out.

He added that there are cases when citizens don’t adhere to self-isolation measures, noting that such cases will be heavily sanctioned.