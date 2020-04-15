Filipche: Six deceased, 42 recovered patients

Skopje, 14 April 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday that six coronavirus persons have passed away over the past 24 hours, 42 have recovered, with 54 new registered cases.

Minister Filipche told a press conference that a medical laboratory assistant at the Children’s Clinic has also tested positive for the coronavirus. The lab assistant did not have any contacts with patients, while four persons who worked with him have been isolated.

Regarding ventilators, FIlipche said the procurement procedure has been completed for 31 ventilators, seven of which will arrive in the next seven days, while the remaining over the course of the coming 30 days.

Of the six patients who have passed away, two are from Labunishta, two from Kumanovo, and one each from Prilep and Veles. The total number of registered cases is now 908, with 9,262 COVID-19 tests made across the country.