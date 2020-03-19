Filipche: Section of “8 September” hospital to be turned into ward for coronavirus patients

Skopje, 19 March 2020 (MIA) – All 48 coronavirus patients in North Macedonia are stable, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a press conference Thursday evening.

“Today, a plan was put in place to turn a section of the Skopje City General Hospital “8 September” into a ward for suspected or diagnosed coronavirus patients who require a different type of intervention,” Filipche said.

He added that a special committee made of directors of several clinics and members of the Committee on Infectious Diseases paid a visit to the “8 September” hospital. They made decisions as to the placement and movement of patients, providing separate operating and angiography rooms, Echocardiography Service and an entire separate ward with 22 beds and two ventilators.

Filipche pointed out that for now the country is coping well with the onset of the coronavirus. According to him, the number of cases is rising but the curve is gently sloped.

“I believe we have softened the initial blow well. I sincerely hope that the new cases curve will remain gently sloped – the number will increase gradually and the health system will be able to adjust and accommodate all,” Filipche said.

He voiced hope that new cases will not pop up all at once, but preparations were underway nonetheless.

“This is still a gentle onset. It’s true that the number of patients is growing and this is expected, but early detection of cases, or asymptomatic cases, the possibility for home treatment, etc., gives us hope that nothing dramatic would happen, also having in mind all the measures in force,” the Health Minister said.

He mentioned that the capacity utilization of the Clinic for Infectious Diseases is currently 25 percent.

In addition, Filipche noted that on Friday another pulmonologist and a pediatrician will be sent to Debar, where the coronavirus situation is most alarming so far.

The Health Minister reiterated that six new patients have tested positive for the coronavirus by 4pm on Thursday, bringing the total tally in the country up to 48.

“Newly-diagnosed patients include a four-year-old girl from Shtip, who caught the virus in a kindergarten in England. Her family returned to North Macedonia on March 14, and adhered to self-isolation recommendations. They reported the case yesterday, two days after the girl started showing symptoms. Three new cases were registered in Debar, as part of the screening process. One person, who had been in contact with previously diagnosed patients, tested positive for the infection in Skopje. A woman from Gostivar, who recently returned from Switzerland and had been in contact with a sick person there, also tested positive for the coronavirus,” Filipche said.

All patients on home tretament received home visit on Thursday, he noted.