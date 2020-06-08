Filipche: Second COVID-19 wave results from non-observance of protective measures

Skopje, 8 June 2020 (MIA) – The second COVID-19 wave in the country results from the non-observance of the protective measures. We should all learn from this. The initial wave was properly softened and we put the outbreak under control. The people who have disrespected the protective measures and the restrictions endangered their own health and the collective health, putting the other citizens who consistently followed the measures in a very delicate situation, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

He again urged citizens to observe the measures and competent institutions to control their implementation, because each violation must be detected and sanctioned.

“Let me stress again that the virus is here, it will stay here and we must learn to live with it. The entire world is continuing to live with the virus and these preventive measures are practically universal and based on the same principles – wearing of masks, maintaining physical distance, hygiene, disinfection and other measures. Observance of these principles can put an end to this outbreak. Discipline, personal and collective responsibility will bring life back to normal sooner,” noted Filipche.