Filipche says system can handle patient influx

Prilep, 19 June 2020 (MIA) – We have the capacity to handle the patient influx and there are sufficient available beds for intensive care, considering that a large number of patients will be released from hospital as of next week, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Friday.

Minister Filipche told reporters in Prilep there is a higher number of patients in the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases and September 8 General Hospital, which has resulted in rotation of doctors and nurses from public health institutions from across the country.

“There is sufficient number of available beds and ventilators at the two clinics. There are also available beds at the modular hospital next to the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and all other hospitals that have infectious departments at disposal. The cycle of releasing patients begins next week, because the three-week treatment since the start of this wave will have passed. Therefore, I believe we are properly managing this big challenge for the time being,” said Filipche.

Teams of health workers will be available during the elections, especially for those in self-isolation and chronically ill patients.

“The State Election Commission has asked for a list of health workers from the entire country, who would be involved in the electoral process, i.e. the voting of those in home treatment, self-isolation and chronically ill people,” added Filipche.