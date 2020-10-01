0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Filipche says quick COVID-19 tests to be procured

Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday that COVID-19 tests producing results in 15 minutes would be procured with the World Bank's support.

Photo of Ivan Kolekjevski Ivan Kolekjevski 1 October 2020 20:48
