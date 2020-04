Skopje, 30 April 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche told Thursday’s press conference that other activities could be planned once the transmission factor drops below 1, which is currently the case in the country.

Minister Filipche said elections have not been on the agenda of meetings of the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

He added that the situation is actively monitored, cases are analyzed on a daily basis and will continue to be in the coming period.