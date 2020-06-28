Filipche says operations of hospitals to get back to normal

Shtip, 28 June 2020 (MIA) – Operations of hospitals across the country are starting to get back to normal, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Sunday.

“The scheduling of patients that was postponed due to the COVID-19 crisis is already in place and some clinics have already normalized their operations, depending on whether they provide doctors and nurses to the rotation system. The biggest pressure now lies with the infectious disease specialists, internists, anesthesiologists. One of the reasons why procedures were delayed was for the purpose of releasing anesthesiologists to hep the intensive treatment of patients in the September 8 General Hospital and the Clinic for Infectious Diseases,” Minister Filipche told reporters in Shtip.