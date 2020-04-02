Filipche says North Macedonia with highest testing average in region

Skopje, 2 April 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday that 4,117 coronavirus tests have been made until now, the highest average per million people compared to other countries in the region.

“Only Slovenia has made more tests than us. In global terms, North Macedonia is in the top 30-40, which is an excellent result. Let me highlight that it is not only the number of tests but the entire approach of identifying patients, their contacts, clusters of patients etc,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

He said a positive patient is considered the one having a virus presence after a test, but not considering antibody tests.

“The antibody tests only set the suspicion that someone has the virus, and an additional test for the presence of the virus is required,” said Filipche.

He also briefed on a donation by The Netherlands of diagnostics equipment and 2,000 tests, thus doubling the capacity of the the Public Health Institute lab.

North Macedonia has also been granted access to the EU Solidarity Fund, which means it will take part in procurement procedures for materials and requirements by health institutions.