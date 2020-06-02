Filipche says country has capacity to handle COVID-19 wave

Skopje, 2 June 2020 (MIA) – The state of the health system, the patient treatment capacities, the large availability of hospital beds, the low rate of infected health workers, the number of available ventilators, the known clusters and all other indicators point to the fact that we know exactly what is going on and have the capacity to handle this wave of the disease, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

He said the initial and this current COVID-19 wave are different, because no one knew what to expect from the first hit and how much it would overwhelm the health system.

“Now we have a different situation, we already possess the knowledge, resources, we have a seriously upgraded health system from the aspect of treatment capacities, medical equipment and skills by health workers. This is the task of the system – to be organized and prepared – so that we handle this wave too,” added Filipche.

He urged citizens to observe personal protective measures, protocols and distancing, while calling on competent authorities to control and sanction violations, “because this is the only way to protect ourselves and prevent the virus spread.”