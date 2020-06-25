Filipche says country faced with stronger COVID-19 wave, everyone to contribute in preventing virus spread

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – Our country is currently facing a stronger COVID-19 wave compared to the initial one, resulting from the relaxation of restrictions but more a consequence of series of events, family gatherings and celebrations that failed to observe the measures of wearing a mask, distancing and disinfection. I have said on many occasions that these are universal measures and the only way to protect ourselves, our families, friends, health workers and the health system as a whole, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Thursday.

Minister Filipche told a press conference that the health system is adapted to this new situation, but the people’s support is most important through observance of the measures and solidarity.

“This is the only way to a swift overcoming of this situation. Now that we gradually return to our normal activities, it is of utmost importance to contribute in the prevention of the virus spread. We are all together in this fight and every single person counts,” said Filipche.

According to him, the World Health Organization (WHO) is North Macedonia’s strategic partner in many segments of health, but even more with the current global challenge.

“WHO representative Jihane Tawilah has provided enormous support to our system over the past four months, for which I would like to extend my enormous gratitude. The local WHO office is in daily communication with the Ministry of Health, members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases, as well as many other stakeholders in the process. This support incorporates consultations, recommendations, donations, but also acknowledgment of our efforts and tireless work of the health workers, institutions and authorities,” added Filipche.