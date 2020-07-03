Filipche says comprehensive COVID-19 testing strategy ‘excellent’

Ohrid, 3 July 2020 (MIA) – It’s important to find out what has been causing the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases to rise, comparing figures will not give us the real picture, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Friday.

“I think the system we are implementing, to test and identify cases, even asymptomatic patients, is excellent. Any other approach could overwhelm our hospitals and this is want we try to prevent,” he told reporters during a working visit to Ohrid.

According to him, the country has been conducting comprehensive testing of people with symptoms and their contacts, who afterwards are ordered to self-isolate. It is being done to control the pressure on the healthcare system and medical workers, because hospital capacities are limited.

“The pandemic isn’t subsiding anywhere in the world. A resurge has been reported in all countries after relaxing the restrictive measures. The countries in the region have also recorded an increase, which was discussed today by the members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases,” Filipche said.

Asked to comment on the criticism on the Commission for Infectious Diseases for being politically influenced, the Minister stressed that it had never made politically motivated decisions. “Decisions have been always made on the basis of medical and epidemiological data after analyzing them,” he said.

Minister Filipche as part of his working visit to Ohrid had a meeting with the staff of the Ohrid General Hospital, which is one of the regional centers for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

He praised the medical workers in Ohrid for their swift response and effective adjustment to the new circumstances.

Currently, 25 COVID-19 patients are treated at the Ohrid Hospital with six receiving oxygen support.

“The situation now is stable, but quite unpredictable. The hospital is always at a disposal with its capacities to admit and treat patients,” said the hospital’s director Goran Balevski.