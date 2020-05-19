Filipche says Commission for Infectious Diseases not competent for elections

Skopje, 19 May 2020 (MIA) – The Commission for Infectious Diseases is not competent to say when to hold the elections, but to draft a health protocol regarding their administering, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Tuesday.

Minister Filipche told a press conference that the Commission has drafted the health protocol upon the request by President Stevo Pendarovski, adding that party leaders are the ones to decide about the date for the elections.

“We were asked to draft the protocols and their implementation, but the elections also cover other aspects such as legal and economic implications, which need to be tackled by the party leaders. In this regard, out job is done,” Filipche told reporters.

According to him, the outbreak is under control but the risk could increase in the following period.

“Now we reap the positive effects of the quarantine, the closed schools and kindergartens, but also borders. There is an additional risk of new cases after borders, schools and kindergartens reopen somewhere in the fall, in parallel with the seasonal flu. The Commission’s job is to provide the health aspects, party leaders will decide on the timing,” said Filipche.