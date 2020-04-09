Filipche: Respect measures to protect individual, public health

Skopje, 9 April 2020 (MIA) – Now is the time to be patient and persevere. I know that it’s hard and religious holidays are approaching, but we all must respect measures to protect individual and public health, Health Minister Venko Filipche said at a press conference Thursday.

He underlined that movement will be completely restricted during the upcoming holidays.

“It would be very hard to control movement over the holidays, so extended weekend curfew should also apply during this period,” Filipche said.

Regarding the statement made by Sulejman Rexhepi, Grand Mufti of the Islamic Religious Community (IRC), who threatened to revoke appeals to believers to respect the ban on public gatherings if the government does not provide aid for the IRC, Filipche said that authorities are monitoring citizens’ reactions on social media and underlined that we all have to endure these hard times.

“These are serious measures that aim to protect public health and everyone who understands the gravity of the situations should make an effort to advise others to respect measures,” Filipche said.

The government’s economic team, he added, continues to design measures and undertake activities aimed at restoring normal life when the time comes.