0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Top storiesSociety

Filipche: Reagent test kits for coronavirus to arrive Tuesday

Reagent test kits for coronavirus are set to arrive in North Macedonia today. Blood samples were previously sent to Niš, Serbia for testing, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Tuesday. 

Photo of Monika Mihajlovska Monika Mihajlovska 4 February 2020 14:31
Back to top button
Close
Close