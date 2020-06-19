Filipche: Protocols in place, sufficient protective equipment for elections

Skopje, 18 June 2020 (MIA) – There is sufficient quantity of protective equipment for all doctors and members of electoral boards. As requested by the State Election Commission, we provided the list of health workers who will administer the elections for those people in home treatment, in isolation and people with chronic diseases, in order to facilitate access to voting, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Thursday.

Minister Filipche told TV21 that a specific protocol has been drafted along with the sufficient quantity of protective equipment for those who administer the elections.

“The Commission for Infectious Diseases has drafted the election protocol at the President’s request. This protocol is based on the same principles when organizing any event, be it indoors or outdoors – disinfection, mask and distance,” notes Filipche.

According to him, all elections across the globe will be administered by using a protocol until a vaccine is available.

“Protocols are in place for everything, not only elections. We must learn to live with the virus in the period to come. Protocols are there for restaurants, seminars, driving schools, sporting events, pools. We have a period of more than a year when everything will be carried out by using a protocol. In this regard, elections across the globe, not only here, will be administered through a protocol until a vaccine is available,” says Filipche.