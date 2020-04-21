Filipche: PM, ministers in self-isolation in good health, follow epidemiologists’ recommendations

Skopje, 21 April 2020 (MIA) – Prime Minister Oliver Spasovski, Deputy PM Bujar Osmani, Health Minister Venko Filipche and Education Minister Arber Ademi, who are currently in self-isolation after last week’s contact with coronavirus-nfected Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, are feeling well and have no symptoms.

Minister Filipche told Tuesday’s press conference they were all exposed to different risk, with the PM’s test to be made during this week.

“We are waiting for at least seven days to pass and then we will follow the recommendations by epidemiologists’ and monitor our health state. For the time being, everyone is in good health, without any symptoms whatsoever,” noted Filipche.