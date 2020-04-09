Filipche: Plans for easing of lockdown measures made when conditions in place

Skopje, 9 April 2020 (MIA) – Life in the country will slowly return to normal when the time is right and we are already making plans, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday.

“However, it won’t be so easy to fully return to normal having in mind the experiences of other countries and the risk of second wave of cases,” he told a news conference.

Filipche said that next week talks with officials of the chambers of commerce would begin. “We will give clear guidelines to economic operators, production plants, restaurants on how their work process should be organized to be prepared when it is time to relax the lockdown measures,” he noted.

I believe, Filipche stressed, all this restrictive measures are producing results and curbing the spread of the new virus in order soon after we relax the measures not to have to deal with a risk of surge in the number of patients, which has been successfully prevented so far.

“In view of the number of new confirmed cases, which I truly believe will reach its peak in late April, life will start getting back to normal,” the Minister said.