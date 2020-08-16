Filipche: Plan for additional restrictions to be unveiled soon

Skopje, 16 August 2020 (MIA) – The health system is preparing for worse scenarios and a lot of patients but I hope people will be conscientious and observe the preventive measures in order to avoid this scenario, says Health Minister Venko Filipche.

“We have a plan for additional restrictions that will be unveiled soon. This includes additional restrictions in regions with a larger number of patients or with a potential risk,” Minister Filipche told mkd.mk.

He says one of the options is reinstatement of the curfew, closure of schools, bars and restaurants and a ban for gatherings, adding that the regional approach is important in the plan of restrictions.

According to him, a worse scenario means a larger number of patients from the seasonal flu, who would occupy the same units that are now used for COVID-19 patients.

“No one can give an exact prediction, no country has had an autumn with the pandemic,” adds Filipche.

In this context, 16 COVID centers and modular hospitals are being prepared and should be operational by the fall.

The Health Minister says the optimistic scenario is that the vaccine is available at the onset of 2021.

“We applied at the World Health Organization COVAX Facility, which would distribute the vaccines. The companies within COVAX are close to stage three clinical trials. I believe the optimistic scenario would be a vaccine available at the start of 2021. We do not have much information on the Russian vaccine,” notes Filipche.