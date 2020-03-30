Filipche: Peak expected by end of April

Skopje, 30 March 2020 (MIA) – We expect the peak of the coronavirus in the country by the end of April. This goes in line with the assessment by epidemiologists, the rise in cases but also the measures enforced in the recent period, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Monday.

The Health Minister told a press conference they expect that the curfew and the movement restrictions, especially for the elderly and those under the age of 18, to yield results.

“We hope these measures will produce results in practice, in the sense of not having an exponential but linear growth in the number of patients, followed by a drop,” said Filipche.