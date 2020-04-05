Filipche: Out of 555 confirmed coronavirus cases, 52 are healthcare workers

Skopje, 5 April 2020 (MIA) – Out of 555 confirmed coronavirus cases in the country, 52 or 9.5 percent are healthcare workers. Unfortunately, there are many health workers that have been infected by coronavirus worldwide, as they have direct contact with patients. 34 of them are infected in hospitals and in outpatient clinics, Health Minister Venko Filipche said on Sunday’s press conference.

“Taking into consideration that there are infected doctors, the hospitals face shortage of staff as is the case in the infectious disease department in Kumanovo hospital, where doctors, one from Skopje and one from Shtip, have been engaged to organize the work of the department,” Filipche said.

He urged healthcare workers to respect the protocols that have been in place since the beginning of the pandemic, to protect themselves in and out of the workplace, because their role, their health, is paramount during this crisis.

Filipche also said that a 63-year-old man from the village of Labunishta near Struga was hospitalized in very critical condition and passed away few hours after being admitted to the Skopje-based Clinic for Infectious Diseases. Another patient from Kumanovo who was tested positive for the coronavirus on April 1, also died in September 8 hospital.

Three patients are to be discharged from the Clinic for Infectious Diseases today after two negative tests.

Of the 72 new cases over the past 24 hours, 14 cases were registered in Skopje, 21 in Kumanovo, one in Shtip, nine in Prilep, 12 in Tetovo, one in Struga, one in Veles, two in Bitola, one in Gostivar, one in Radovis, two in Krusevo and seven in Kochani, bringing the total tally to 555.

Thus far, COVID-19 cases have been registered in Skopje (235), Kumanovo (114), Debar (49), Shtip (19), Prilep (33), Tetovo (29), Struga (24), Veles (10), Bitola (6), Ohrid (3), Kavadarci (2), Gostivar (4), Gevgelija (4), Strumica (2), Kriva Palanka (2), Radovis (3), Krusevo (2) and Kochani (14), Filipche said.

“At present, 74 patients are hospitalized at the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, 15 show severe symptoms, the other patients are stable,” Filipche said.