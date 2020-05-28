Filipche: Only together we can overcome this situation

Skopje, 28 May 2020 (MIA) – We are facing two challenges – to become accustomed to unconditionally respect protective measures that are a prerequisite for normalizing the situation or to disrespect the measures and risk reintroduction of more restrictive measures, Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday on Facebook.

“Only together we can overcome this situation. I believe that we will come out of this crisis much stronger and wiser and we will understand how civic solidarity, the support of the institutions and mutual assistance are important,” Filipche said in a video message.

As Ministry of Health reported, Filipce said that life begins to return to normal and businesses start to open, free movement restores and the borders will reopen soon.

“We are opening up as all the countries in the world do. We are facing two challenges – to become accustomed to unconditionally respect health measures that are a prerequisite for normalizing the situation or to disrespect the measures and risk reintroduction of more restrictive measures,” Filipche said.

He noted that analyses of the epidemiologists confirmed that the situation is stable, and the current strategy has yielded results.

“We protected the healthcare system and kept the epidemic under control. This was a prerequisite for easing restrictive measures. However, personal protective measures remain in place and should be fully respected. Wearing face mask or covering of the mouth and nose, maintaining physical distance, hand washing and use of hand sanitizers are preventive measures that remain part of our daily lives. We will continue with these protective measures,” Filipche said.

Filipche said that the virus will not go away, so we must learn to live with it for extended period of time. This means, he noted, that the responsibility of the citizens is even greater now.

“It is inadmissible for those who respect the measures to be at risk from those who do not respect them. I also urge relevant institutions to sanction violations that endanger public health. By protecting your own health, you are protecting others, save lives of your loved ones, your fellow citizens and help healthcare workers. Only together we can overcome this situation. I believe that we will come out of this crisis much stronger and wiser and we will understand how civic solidarity, the support of the institutions and mutual assistance are important,” Filipche said.

