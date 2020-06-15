Filipche: Observance of preventive measures key to fight coronavirus

Skopje 15 June 2020 (MIA) – The only way to protect our health and that of our loved ones is to adhere to preventive measures such as wearing face mask, maintaining physical distance and washing hands frequently, Minister of Health Venko Filipche said on Monday.

He urged people to observe those three rules in order to overcome the health crisis situation from COVID-19. “Observance of preventive measures is the key in fight against coronavirus. Only together can we succeed in this battle and only together we can prevent the spread of the virus. It depends on us. To be responsible citizens and not to gather in groups,” Filipche said.

He said that we should adhere to the measures – keep a two-meter distance while indoors and outdoors.

We should not gather in groups more than two people, and a group of two does not include children under 14 of those people. It is mandatory to wear a mask, scarf, in all indoor public spaces. Personal protective equipment is also worn outside if we cannot maintain a distance of two meters from others, Health Minister said.