Filipche: North Macedonia will have timely access to COVID-19 vaccine

Skopje, 25 August 2020 (MIA) – North Macedonia will have timely access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available. Acquiring enough shots to immunize 20% of the population is enough. These 20% include senior citizens, patients with chronic illnesses, children, etc. High risk groups of people are first in line to get the vaccine, but we’ll continue to gather information and follow advice, Health Minister Venko Filipche told TV Klan on Tuesday.

He stressed that North Macedonia will acquire the COVID-19 vaccine through WHO’s COVAX mechanism, as well as through Poland via EU’s procurement mechanisms.

Moreover, the Minister noted that North Macedonia will acquire this year 40,000 seasonal flu shots, compared to the usual 28,000, as well as additional 20,000 via donations.

“We’ll have 60,000 shots, double the number we’ve had in the past. They will cover the immunization of multiple high risk groups of people, including health workers, who will decide whether to get the shot, seeing as this isn’t a mandatory vaccine. Whether it will also protect them from COVID-19 is still unclear. However, it’s absolutely recommended for patients with chronic illnesses,” Filipche said, adding that the seasonal flu shot will be free for high risk groups of people, but it will also be available to other citizens.