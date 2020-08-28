Filipche: North Macedonia will have timely access to COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available

Skopje, 28 August 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipce said that COVID-19 vaccine will be acquired through WHO’s COVAX mechanism.

“Covid-19 Vaccine Global Access (COVAX) facility is a WHO mechanism that will ensure the equitable distribution of an adequate amount of vaccine according to the population in certain countries. The EU signed contract with pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca for purchase of a vaccine against COVID-19 for all the Member States of the EU. And North Macedonia also received an offer to procure the AstraZeneca vaccine with help from Poland. I want to thank the Polish ambassador to our country for his assistance,” Filipce said Thursday in an interview with TV Klan.

He said that neither the quantities nor the distribution of the vaccine by countries are known yet. But North Macedonia will have timely access to the COVID-19 vaccine once it becomes available.

“Acquiring enough shots to immunize 20% of the population is enough. These 20% include senior citizens, patients with chronic illnesses, children, etc. High risk groups of people are first in line to get the vaccine, but we’ll continue to gather information and follow advice,” Filipche said.

Moreover, the Minister noted that North Macedonia will acquire this year 40,000 seasonal flu shots, compared to the usual 28,000, as well as additional 20,000 via donations.

“We’ll have 60,000 shots, double the number we’ve had in the past. They will cover the immunization of multiple high risk groups of people, including health workers, who will decide whether to get the shot, seeing as this isn’t a mandatory vaccine. Whether it will also protect them from COVID-19 is still unclear. However, it’s absolutely recommended for patients with chronic illnesses,” Filipche said, adding that the seasonal flu shot will be free for high risk groups of people, but it will also be available to other citizens.