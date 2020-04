Skopje, 7 April 2020 (MIA) – No person appointed or elected in the Government is in the group where there’s indication for COVID-19 testing, Health Minister Venko Filipche said in response to a reporter’s question.

“So far, I haven’t heard if there’s any of the appointed or elected officials. There are a number of institutions, and if you mean in the Government specifically, there’s no person in any way included in the group where there’s indication for testing,” Filipche said.