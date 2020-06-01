Filipche: Most new cases from known clusters and with mild symptoms

Skopje, 1 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Monday that about 70 percent of the new 89 COVID-19 cases come from known clusters, primarily in Chair and Saraj municipalities.

Minister Filipche said there have been intensive activities in these municipalities in recent days.

“We only have two new cases in Saraj today, and we are continuing to work in Chair and Studenichani,” said Filipche.

The Commission for Infectious Diseases has analyzed the situation over the past fortnight.

“The Commission concluded that despite the high numbers, there are no new patients reporting to hospitals, which means that most of the infected people have mild symptoms and can be treated at home, while others are asymptomatic,” noted Filipche.