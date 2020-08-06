Filipche: Moms with COVID-19 can safely breastfeed

Skopje, 6 August 2020 (MIA) – Mothers with suspected or confirmed COVID-19 can safely breastfeed their babies, Health Minister Venko Filipche posted Thursday on Facebook.
According to him, mothers with COVID-19 should and are encouraged to breastfeed their babies because the amount and protective factors of breastmilk decrease if breastfeeding is stopped.
“Breastmilk contains antimicrobial factors: secretory IgA, IgM, IgG, oligosaccharides, lysozymes, leukocytes and so-called cytokines and anti-inflammatory factors,” Filipche’s post reads.