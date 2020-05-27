Filipche meets family of donor in North Macedonia’s first heart transplant

Skopje, 27 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche met Wednesday with the family of Emilija Dineva, who lost her life in a traffic accident and whose family decided to donate her heart and kidneys to be transplanted in three patients who are now stable after the transplant operation.

“I expressed heartfelt gratitude to the family for the humanity they showed in their most difficult moments. They gave hope and a chance for life to three families. They saved three human lives. Thanks to them, the first ever heart transplant was carried out in the country, and two kidneys were transplanted in two patients who were on dialysis for a long time. The patients are now well and stable. Organ donation is the greatest act of altruism and humanity. I am proud of this family,” Filipche posted on Facebook.

The first ever heart transplant in North Macedonia took place on the night between 22 and 23 May, when a 54-year-old patient from Skopje received a new heart. The six-hour operation was performed by a team of doctors from the Cardiac Surgery Clinic, Acibadem Sistina Hospital, Anesthesia, Reanimation, and Intensive Treatment Clinic and Zan Mitrev Clinic, led by Sashko Jovev.