Filipche: Measures producing results now

Skopje, 18 April 2020 (MIA) – All preventive measures we have enforced until now – movement restrictions, recommendations for organization of work and physical distancing – are now producing results. All of this has led to a linear rise in patients, who can be properly treated in hospitals, said Health Minister Venko Filipche during an online video session on Saturday.

Minister Filipche said the hospital capacities are not fully used, with the Clinic for Infectious Diseases half-full, September 8 hospital at about 20 percent, and other hospitals with small percentages of usage.

He said all additional measures, such as lockdown weekends, extension of the curfew during weekdays and separation of the elderly and the youth have been enforced on time.

“I believe they will also produce results in the coming period in the sense of significantly reducing the disease transmission, so that the number of new patients gradually decreases, leading to restrictive measures being eased down,” said Filipche.

He added that all countries across the globe are faced with the same challenge and no health system has projected such a scenario.

“The joint assessment is that the disease will lead to permanent changes not only in people’s lives but also in the health systems. Specific healthcare institutions will treat only coronavirus patients. This requires reorganization and we have already launched this process,” said Filipche.

According to him, all countries are into uncharted territory and all measures, recommendations and guidelines are exhausted from knowledge and expertise of epidemiologists and members of the Commission for Infectious Diseases.

Filipche voiced expectation that the effects of these highly restrictive measures would be seen by the end of May.