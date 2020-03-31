Filipche: Linear growth of new cases encouraging

Skopje, 31 March 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche writes Tuesday in a Facebook post that although it’s too soon to tell, the linear growth of new cases in the past 15 days has been encouraging, as the number of new cases is nearly equal every day.

“This has been our goal from the beginning, with such a trend our healthcare system to provide healthcare services to the citizens and properly cope with coronavirus crisis,” Filipce writes on Facebook.

He writes that the pandemic has yet to reach its peak and now, it’s necessary for everyone to be disciplined and adhere to the measures and recommendations without exception.