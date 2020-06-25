Filipche: Legal ways sought to release from quarantine who recently entered country

Skopje, 25 June 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Thursday the Government has decided to open the borders for several reasons, primarily because the R0 factor related to the virus transmission had been below 1 for days, the fact that an insignificant number of people who have been quarantined or self-isolated upon entering the country developed symptoms, as well as because North Macedonia was the only country in the region with closed borders. Meanwhile, legal ways are sought to release from quarantine or self-isolation people who have recently entered the country.

“The R0 factor has been below 1 since June 20-21, which we believe is a good trend. I am cautious about these analyses and numbers in the sense of prediction, because there is always a possibility to have an unexpected hotspot. Furthermore, North Macedonia is one of the few countries in the region that has closed borders,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

He added only a few dozen out of thousands isolated in quarantines upon crossing the border have developed symptoms.

“We are currently seeking for legal ways to release people from isolation and state quarantine,” added Filipche.

He said pressure on hospitals is not the same and there are fewer admissions compared to last week, while a certain number of patients have also been released.