Skopje, 22 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche says the screening of kindergartens will end next week and the daycare institutions will open at the onset of June.

Minister FIlipche told TV 24 that borders are expected to open in mid-July.

“Borders are expected to open in mid-July, this is a reasonable period for this move,” says Filipche and adds that people can travel everywhere if they observe measures.