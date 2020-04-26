Filipche: ICU staff tries to help patients in critical condition however they can

Skopje, 26 April 2020 (MIA) – Anesthesiologists and infectious diseases doctors working at intensive care units are treating patients in critical condition, who are put on ventilators, as best they can, Health Minister Venko Filipche told a news conference Sunday.

He underlined that studies published in renowned journals indicate that the mortality rate in patients who have been put on ventilators is high and stands between 80% and 90%. Cases, however, differ between every country and medical center.

“Anesthesiologists and infectious diseases doctors working at intensive care units are treating patients in critical condition, who are put on ventilators, as best they can. Unfortunately, a magic cure for the virus doesn’t exist. We’re treating patients with combined therapies, but some are in really critical condition,” the Minister said.

Patients who are put on ventilator are in critical condition, FIlipche underlined, and the infection has affected not just their lungs, but other organs as well, such as the brain, liver, kidneys, blood. That’s why the mortality rate in these cases is so high.

“Experienced anesthesiologists have been reallocated from other hospitals to the “8 September” General Hospital in Skopje and the Clinic for Infectious Diseases since the beginning of the outbreak. Additionally, an experienced colleague of ours, who has worked a the Maribor University Hospital for many years, has also come to our aid,” Filipche underlined.