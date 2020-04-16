Filipche: I’m in home isolation, Health Ministry activities continue uninterrupted

Skopje, 16 April 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche posted Thursday on his Facebook profile that he is currently in home isolation, after the mayor of Kumanovo, with whom he met yesterday, tested positive for the coronavirus.

“After learning that Kumanovo Mayor Maksim Dimitrievski, with whom I met yesterday at a session of the Kumanovo Crisis HQ, has tested positive for COVID-19, I am currently in home isolation. All meeting participants, including myself, followed protective measures at the meeting and wore protective gear. Epidemiologists from the Public Health Institute are set to examine me and other government officials who were present at the meeting. I will remain in home isolation until further notice,” Filipche wrote.

Activities at the Health Ministry, Filipche underlined, will continue uninterrupted, and he will communicate with the Committee for Infectious Diseases and other stakeholders online.

“We had all this in mind and were preparing for this scenario. Activities at the Health Ministry will continue uninterrupted and I will communicate with the Committee for Infectious Diseases and other stakeholders online, to coordinate processes aimed at dealing with the crisis. As usual, the Health Ministry will inform the public on the coronavirus situation in the country and I will hold press conferences via online conferencing platforms,” read Filipche’s post.