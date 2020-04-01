Filipche: Health system prepared for larger number of patients

Skopje, 1 April 2020 (MIA) – The health system is prepared to treat a larger number of patients than present and I believe we are prepared for the peak that is expected by the end of April, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Wednesday.

He told a press conference that the system, the number of doctors, specialists, family doctors is properly set up.

“I think that the model of treating patients in the Clinic for Infectious Diseases, which capacity will now be doubled with the adjacent field hospital, then in the ‘8 September’ hospital, along with the home treatment, is solid and can be applied in our country. A larger number of patients can be absorbed,” said Minister Filipche.

Regarding the number of epidemiologists and infectious disease specialists in the country, he said about 60 are working in the Clinic for Infectious Diseases and the rest in departments across the country.

“There was a deficit of staff, but a large number of doctors and nurses were employed over the past couple of years. We employed nearly 800 doctors and over 1,000 nurses,” added Filipche.