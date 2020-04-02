0_Macedonia.Portal0_Web_Front page - SliderMakedonija.SlajderSociety

Filipche: Guidance on home care for patients with COVID-19 presenting with mild symptom

Patients with mild form of the COVID-19 symptoms and have no risk of complications may be cared for at home. Communication link with family doctor should be established for the duration of the home care period and if possible, doctor may visit patients at home, Health Minister Venko Filipche writes Thursday on Facebook.

Photo of Silvana Kochovska Silvana Kochovska 2 April 2020 12:10

He recommends reading a guidance on addressing issues related to home care for patients with suspected COVID-19 who present with mild symptoms and when managing their contacts, that can be found on the following link https://bit.ly/2S4w08z

