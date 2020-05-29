Filipche: Government considered recommendations by Commission for Infectious Diseases when making decisions

Skopje, 29 May 2020 (MIA) – Health Minister Venko Filipche said Friday that a lockdown in critical municipalities might be enforced in order to prevent spread of the coronavirus and the Commission for Infectious Diseases would propose an extension of the state of emergency at tomorrow’s Security Council session from a health standpoint.

“Regarding the state of emergency, we say ‘yes’ from our point of view, but there are also other aspects involved besides the health one. On the lockdown we also absolutely say ‘yes’ if the number of new infections and inspections show that measures are not observed. There will be no other way than movement restrictions,” Minister Filipche told a press conference.

Asked if it was technically possible to enforce a lockdown in Skopje municipalities, which have produced the largest number of new cases, he said this would require serious coordination between institutions and the Ministry of Interior.

“I sincerely hope we would not have to ask for such measures, but we are prepared to it. The important thing now is to send a signal that everyone should seriously stick to the measures, all surrounding countries are opening the borders and are relaxing restrictions that we are planning too, be it the coming days, start of next week, on a daily basis or considering biweekly analyses. We must be aware that these preventive measures have to be observed,” added Filipche.

He noted that the new COVID-19 cases, according to epidemiological analyses, come as a result of blatant non-observance of the preventive measures, i.e gatherings and failure to wear masks.

According to him, the Government followed the recommendations of the Commission for Infectious Diseases when making the decisions regarding the religious communities and the elections, making no compromises.

“I reject the claim of a compromise because the Government accepted absolutely all measures that the Commission put forward. Maybe there were certain modifications on the number of hours under lockdown, but this was done in order to avoid crowded markets ahead of the weekend. The recommendations are valid for all facilities, including the religious ones. The only thing that was required was stricter control, no gatherings and mandatory wearing of masks, which did not materialize. And here lies the problem. These events have produced new cases,” said Fiipche.