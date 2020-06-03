Filipche: Gatherings, non-observance of measures, failure to punish violators – reasons for hike in cases and curfew reinstatement

Skopje, 3 June 2020 (MIA) – Analyses of trends in recent days have shown several locations across the country having a fast spread of the virus and clusters that appear as a result of non-observance of the preventive measures. Family gatherings, failure to wear protective equipment, non-observance of measures in passenger transport and organization of work operations are the leading causes for the rise of new cases in Skopje, the Kumanovo-Lipkovo region, Tetovo and its adjacent municipalities, and Shtip and its surrounding, said Health Minister Venko Filipche on Wednesday.

He told a daily press conference it is good to see the rest of the country being stable, with only sporadic cases, “which confirms that the strategy yields results where measures are observed.”

The Government has decided to reinstate the curfew for the purpose of preventing the virus spread.

“This new wave is a direct consequence of the disrespect of the clearly prescribed measures, but also the belated or poor punishment actions by the competent ministry. I hope that the few remaining skeptics will finally realize that the virus is no joke. Even after almost 100 press conferences and thousands of calls and messages, a small portion of the population refuses to accept reality and own responsibility. The health workers, the Government, the institutions are helpless without the people’s help,” noted Filipche.

He claimed that all measures, decisions and recommendations until now have been precise, medically justified and timely.

“I know that the reinstatement of the restrictions is difficult for everyone. I believe that you might also feel it is unfair, because a vast majority of the population observed the measures, for which I thank you. As minister it is my duty to protect the collective health and prevent the health system from overburdening. We will continue to do what we have been doing until now and come out as winners. Let me tell all those who affect the people’s opinion – politicians, media, religious leaders and other stakeholders – if there was a time in the country’s history to demonstrate unity and common interest, it is now. If we are fighting together for the common goal of protecting people’s health, we will succeed in overcoming this second wave swiftly,” added Filipche.